It's known as “The Gap” to government officials and a bottlenecked mess to law enforcement, but construction to widen a 17-mile, two-lane stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock could begin as early as 2019. The Colorado …
Bullets were discovered inside Flagstone Elementary School on Jan. 3, according to Douglas County School District spokeswoman Paula Hans. “Tuesday, right before dismissal, a student at Flagstone found a bullet in the school,” she …
Nestled in a corner of Castle Rock — past a hotel, a body shop and Douglas County Firearms along Park Street — sits a dance school that’s lived the ages. The building seems to exude a sense of nostalgia and looks to be as much a museum of …
As a business owner, Michaela Bacon of Maddie’s Biergarten restaurant in Castle Rock is excited for the planned $60 million Riverwalk development in the downtown area. “I think it’s great,” she said. “Hopefully, we’re going to benefit …
Designing a life in Castle Rock We moved to Castle Rock in 1999 and really just found this town to be very charming. The kids were in junior high and we felt like this was a great place to finish raising our kids. So we came down here and shortly …
Amber Jaworsky recalls a recent Holy Yoga class she taught at Mountain View Church in Highlands Ranch. During her class, she quoted Proverbs 19:11. “A person’s wisdom yields patience; it is to one’s glory to overlook an offense.” When …
Castle View girls basketball coach Matt Hema doesn’t care if anybody pays attention to his team. “For us, this is the year we could kind of sneak up on some teams that don’t know too much about us,” said Hema following a 55-52 non-league …
