Castle Rock group joins Women's March on Denver

Sue Zloth of Castle Pines attended the Women's March on Denver side-by-side with her wife, Sue Fraley. The couple married in 2015 after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of gay marriage. They've been together for 27 years. “I feel like we're …
Ninja Intensity turns obstacles into a workout

When 4:15 p.m. on Thursday rolls around at Ninja Intensity, things go from quiet to loud in a matter of minutes. A steady stream of children flow through the door of the Castle Rock gym, their parents in tow, ready for their 4:30 p.m. Ninja …
Civilians get a taste of military-style exercise

Ruby Herrera has brought an aspect of her military training into her fitness regimen. Rucking — carrying a weighted pack — is a trendy exercise with unglamorous roots in the military, where it is a staple of training. Part of the test for …

    • Legislator’s bill aims to protect Colorado’s minorities

      During his election campaign, President Donald Trump spoke often about deportation plans for undocumented immigrants and keeping a close eye on the Islamic community. But after Trump’s win in November, police departments in cities like Denver …

    • Sheriff's seizure fund supports teen suicide prevention program

      Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has donated $25,000 from money confiscated in drug deals and other organized crimes to a Douglas County School District program that combats teen suicide and bullying. Sources of Strength,which seeks to …

    • Neighbors oppose moving school into community

      More than 200 residents of a Lone Tree neighborhood have raised objections to the Douglas County School District’s approval of the purchase of a nearby building that will serve as home to the district’s evening high school program. A number …

    • ‘They’ve drawn a line in the sand’

      Diana Love moved to Franktown from Glendora, California, 21 years ago, looking to get away from the big city and enjoy the rural living that members of her family enjoyed in Douglas County. “We fell in love with it,” she said. “We wanted …

    • ­­­Hearing set for 30-acre annexation

      Castle Rock may soon annex a 30-acre parcel of unincorporated Douglas County. The land is surrounded by Castle Rock’s fifth district and is known as the Pleasant View annexation. The annexation application has passed the first step required by …

 
