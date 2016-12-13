Sunday, Jan 1, at 12:00 AM
When: The Fourth Saturday of each month Where: Parker @ Southeast Christian …
Sunday, Jan 1, at 10:00 AM
Commitment Day 5k Fun Run/Walk January 1st 10:00 a.m. Life Time Fitness Registration:http://www.commitmentday.com/colorado/parker-aurora/ • …
Sunday, Jan 1, at 10:00 AM
Explore the glory of Venice at the Denver Art Museum and behold masterworks that …
Sunday, Jan 1, at 10:00 AM
Presenting one of the most significant collections of original hand drawn Grinch …
Sunday, Jan 1, at 10:00 AM
Over four summers, Timothy H. O'Sullivan and William H. Bell explored and documented …