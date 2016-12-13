Recent News view more

No limits for this talented crew

Tough choices abound when it comes time to choose Colorado Community Media’s annual All-South Metro Football Team. With so much talent in the area, it’s difficult to whittle the list down to something resembling the actual number of players …
A year of change, tragedy and triumph

The detective was hidden by thousands of pounds of steel, but he wasn't exactly going undercover. Dan Brite, who was shot and almost killed by a Parker man nearly four months earlier, was on his way home. Three days before Christmas, a Douglas …
Don’t let your family dog become a pup-sicle

While your playful pup may enjoy romping in the snow, the cold weather is not the place your pet should stay for long periods of time. Coloradans are infamous for their love of dogs. Bill Bellerdine, sergeant in charge of animal services for the …

  • Local headlines

    • Escape rooms offer ‘a good brain workout’

      The rooms within Try’n Escape are full of portals and locks, but the only door with a sign is the entrance, and the only keys are for the lockers where guests keep their purses and coats. Everything else, clients have to decipher on their …

    • Commissioners approve $372.6 million budget

      Douglas County's budget for 2017 continues to focus on transportation and public safety, also its biggest priorities in 2016. The board of county commissioners unanimously approved a 2017 budget of $372.6 million on Dec. 13. That's up 8 percent …

    • $3 million kickstarts county law enforcement training center

      During the Douglas County Board of Commissioners' Dec. 13 meeting, Tim Moore, chief deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, walked to the front of the room and handed the county manager a note for more than $3 million. “Don't always …

    • Castle Rock teen with Asperger's achieves top milestone

      Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout left 16-year-old AJ Sbarra with what he called a perma-grin. For those who don’t know, that’s a smile you can’t take off your face. “It feels really good,” he said. “I was speechless after I got …

    • CDOT tackles snowfall on area highways

      At least 24 hours before a snowstorm hit the Denver metro area Dec. 6, the Colorado Department of Transportation was preparing the roads. Mike O'Neill, the Region 1 deputy director of maintenance, said crews treated roads in the 24 hours leading …

 
