Local headlines

U.S. Supreme Court hears case involving autistic Douglas County student The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 11 heard the case of an autistic Douglas County School District student whose parents say he wasn't provided the level of public education required by federal …

­­­Castle Rock employees celebrate growing town hall Bill Detweiler, director of Castle Rock Development Services, said he’s fielded many questions when walking around town hall recently. At a gathering of nearly 70 people on Jan. 4, most of whom were town staff, he was able to put many of those …

CDOT speeds up project to widen stretch of I-25 It's known as “The Gap” to government officials and a bottlenecked mess to law enforcement, but construction to widen a 17-mile, two-lane stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock could begin as early as 2019. The Colorado …