Higher-education campus finds home in Castle Rock

A new collaborative education venture between Colorado State University, Arapahoe Community College and the Douglas County School District has found a home. Arapahoe Community College has accepted …
New commissioner joins the board

Lora Thomas put her hand on her grandmother's Bible before a crowded room at the Philip S. Miller Building in Castle Rock. Thomas' granddaughter, 4-year-old Amidei Thomas, held the Bible. Thomas, the new county commissioner for Douglas County's …
A family trip to the mountains

For Mike Scheid and his family, which includes three teenage girls, spending time on the ski slopes is a family tradition. “It’s a fun time to build memories, get away from the phones and spend some time in the fresh air and wilderness,” …

  • Local headlines

    • U.S. Supreme Court hears case involving autistic Douglas County student

      The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 11 heard the case of an autistic Douglas County School District student whose parents say he wasn't provided the level of public education required by federal …

    • ­­­Castle Rock employees celebrate growing town hall

      Bill Detweiler, director of Castle Rock Development Services, said he’s fielded many questions when walking around town hall recently. At a gathering of nearly 70 people on Jan. 4, most of whom were town staff, he was able to put many of those …

    • CDOT speeds up project to widen stretch of I-25

      It's known as “The Gap” to government officials and a bottlenecked mess to law enforcement, but construction to widen a 17-mile, two-lane stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock could begin as early as 2019. The Colorado …

    • School district to consider weighted honors classes

      The Douglas County School District will explore the possibility of weighting honors classes for high school students. The idea would be to make students more competitive when applying to college and for scholarships. Currently, all classes are …

 
