Hundreds gather at Capitol to promote school choice

Jordan Smith, a fifth-grade student from Golden View Classical Academy in Golden, stood on the steps of the state Capitol and spoke about her school and the opportunities it provides. She said she …
Ninja Intensity turns obstacles into a workout

When 4:15 p.m. on Thursday rolls around at Ninja Intensity, things go from quiet to loud in a matter of minutes. A steady stream of children flow through the door of the Castle Rock gym, their parents in tow, ready for their 4:30 p.m. Ninja …
Civilians get a taste of military-style exercise

Ruby Herrera has brought an aspect of her military training into her fitness regimen. Rucking — carrying a weighted pack — is a trendy exercise with unglamorous roots in the military, where it is a staple of training. Part of the test for …

    • Bill would OK gun training for school employees

      A bill that recently advanced in the state Senate would allow teachers and other public school employees who have the proper permit to carry a handgun on campus after completing safety …

    • Sheriff's seizure fund supports teen suicide prevention program

      Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock has donated $25,000 from money confiscated in drug deals and other organized crimes to a Douglas County School District program that combats teen suicide and bullying. Sources of Strength,which seeks to …

    • Neighbors oppose moving school into community

      More than 200 residents of a Lone Tree neighborhood have raised objections to the Douglas County School District’s approval of the purchase of a nearby building that will serve as home to the district’s evening high school program. A number …

    • ‘They’ve drawn a line in the sand’

      Diana Love moved to Franktown from Glendora, California, 21 years ago, looking to get away from the big city and enjoy the rural living that members of her family enjoyed in Douglas County. “We fell in love with it,” she said. “We wanted …

    • ­­­Hearing set for 30-acre annexation

      Castle Rock may soon annex a 30-acre parcel of unincorporated Douglas County. The land is surrounded by Castle Rock’s fifth district and is known as the Pleasant View annexation. The annexation application has passed the first step required by …

 
