Recent News view more

Higher-education campus finds home in Castle Rock

A new collaborative education venture between Colorado State University, Arapahoe Community College and the Douglas County School District has found a home. Arapahoe Community College has accepted …
Recent News view more

New commissioner joins the board

Lora Thomas put her hand on her grandmother's Bible before a crowded room at the Philip S. Miller Building in Castle Rock. Thomas' granddaughter, 4-year-old Amidei Thomas, held the Bible. Thomas, the new county commissioner for Douglas County's …
Recent News view more

A growing taste for sushi

Diane Bukatman, who founded For the Love of Food cooking school in Golden, learned to make sushi in 2004 while working at a Washington, D.C., restaurant. One co-worker was a Japanese sushi chef for the restaurant, she said. Fascinated by the art, …

  • Local headlines

    • A running start: Castle Rock group looking to expand

      Castle Rock’s local chapter of Moms/She Run This Town, a nationwide club that unites women and runners who are mothers, is looking to revamp in 2017. The club celebrated its one-year anniversary on Jan. 16. In that first year, founders Tracy …

    • Castle Rock prepares to review pit bull ban

      Just ahead of Castle Rock’s plan to review its 25-year-old ordinance banning pit bulls, along with the animal code as a whole, complexities around banned animal breeds that are sometimes deemed emotional support animals have come to light, …

    • Douglas County School District extends interim superintendent's contract

      The Douglas County Board of Education has extended the contract of Interim Superintendent Erin Kane through the 2017-18 school year, meaning the school district will continue to hold off on a search …

    • U.S. Supreme Court hears case involving autistic Douglas County student

      The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 11 heard the case of an autistic Douglas County School District student whose parents say he wasn't provided the level of public education required by federal …

    • My name is...Allison Leyn

      Running a downtown business There are four owners at Authentic Home and Lifestyle — Sharon Smith, Mary Kropf, Vicki Raichart and i’m Allison. We like Castle Rock a lot. Since there was already The Barn and The Emporium and, hopefully, there …

 
Our papers
Arvada Press
Castle Pines News-Press
Castle Rock News-Press
Centennial Citizen
Douglas County News-Press
Elbert County News
Englewood Herald
Golden Transcript
Highlands Ranch Herald
Lakewood Sentinel
Littleton Independent
Lone Tree Voice
Northglenn Thornton Sentinel
Parker Chronicle
South Platte Independent
Westminster Window
Wheat Ridge Transcript
Useful links
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feeds
Colorado news
Home
Calendar
Obituaries
Celebrations
featured classified
Colorado Community Media
Advertise with us
Place a classified ad
Media Kit
E-Magazines
ColoradoHealth
ColoradoEducation
BusinessScene
ColoradoLiving