Recent News view more

No longer mayor, Donahue gets back to business

It’s around noon on a Tuesday afternoon and the Centennial Gun Club is buzzing with business. People browse the club’s shop and cafe while others make use of the indoor public shooting range. The sound and smell of gunfire fills the general …
Recent News view more

‘Spiritual seekers’

Amber Jaworsky recalls a recent Holy Yoga class she taught at Mountain View Church in Highlands Ranch. During her class, she quoted Proverbs 19:11. “A person’s wisdom yields patience; it is to one’s glory to overlook an offense.” When …

  • Local headlines

    • CDOT speeds up project to widen stretch of I-25

      It's known as “The Gap” to government officials and a bottlenecked mess to law enforcement, but construction to widen a 17-mile, two-lane stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock could begin as early as 2019. The Colorado …

    • Bullets found inside Flagstone Elementary in Castle Rock

      Bullets were discovered inside Flagstone Elementary School on Jan. 3, according to Douglas County School District spokeswoman Paula Hans. “Tuesday, right before dismissal, a student at Flagstone found a bullet in the school,” she …

    • Castle Rock teacher has kept feet dancing for decades

      Nestled in a corner of Castle Rock — past a hotel, a body shop and Douglas County Firearms along Park Street — sits a dance school that’s lived the ages. The building seems to exude a sense of nostalgia and looks to be as much a museum of …

    • Merchants counting on Riverwalk to boost business

      As a business owner, Michaela Bacon of Maddie’s Biergarten restaurant in Castle Rock is excited for the planned $60 million Riverwalk development in the downtown area. “I think it’s great,” she said. “Hopefully, we’re going to benefit …

    • My name is...Greg Boman

      Designing a life in Castle Rock We moved to Castle Rock in 1999 and really just found this town to be very charming. The kids were in junior high and we felt like this was a great place to finish raising our kids. So we came down here and shortly …

 
Our papers
Arvada Press
Castle Pines News-Press
Castle Rock News-Press
Centennial Citizen
Douglas County News-Press
Elbert County News
Englewood Herald
Golden Transcript
Highlands Ranch Herald
Lakewood Sentinel
Littleton Independent
Lone Tree Voice
Northglenn Thornton Sentinel
Parker Chronicle
South Platte Independent
Westminster Window
Wheat Ridge Transcript
Useful links
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feeds
Colorado news
Home
Calendar
Obituaries
Celebrations
featured classified
Weekly Carrier Routes Available
Advertise with us
Place a classified ad
Media Kit
E-Magazines
ColoradoHealth
ColoradoEducation
BusinessScene
ColoradoLiving