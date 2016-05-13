Recent News view more

Sam's Club opens in Castle Rock

Sam's Club, a membership-based warehouse owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., has joined the growing group of retailers that call Castle Rock home — something local club members say is an exciting development. The Castle Rock Sam's Club, located at …
'The world just goes away’

In an age where people can’t put down their smartphones long enough to go to the bathroom, it’s difficult to picture being removed from the constant stimulation of ringtones, push notifications and 24-hour news. But picture a place completely …
Big cookie goals

In Golden, one Girl Scout also plans on saving the money she earns so she will have extra money to fund her Gold Award project, which she will begin within a couple of years. A Girl Scout in Centennial, and another in Lakewood, hopes to earn …

  • Local

    • Son rises as The Rock’s longtime pastor steps down

      After 29 years leading The Rock, a nondenominational Christian church in Castle Rock, Pastor JR Polhemus has, quite literally, passed the baton to his son, Mike Polhemus. Mike left a career in engineering to join The Rock as an executive pastor …

    • Man pleads guilty to killing wife in Castle Rock

      In an unexpected move, Richard Allan Lockett, the Limon man accused of killing his estranged wife in Castle Rock in 2015, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Jan. 31, forgoing his jury trial …

    • My name is...Wayne Bennington

      About me I’m originally from back east but I moved out here in 1975 with the whole family — my wife, Teresa, I have an older son, Joel, and my younger son is Jaret. My mom’s side all lived out here so we use to come out here all the time …

    • Felony charge added in crash that killed state trooper

      More than a dozen Colorado State Patrol troopers, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies and employees of the state patrol lined the walls and filled two of the three benches in a Douglas County …

    • Bill would OK gun training for school employees

      A bill that recently advanced in the state Senate would allow teachers and other public school employees who have the proper permit to carry a handgun on campus after completing safety …

 
